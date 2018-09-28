NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A woman is in the hospital with critical smoke inhalation injuries after a fire broke out inside a Norfolk home Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the 2300 block of Maltby Avenue shortly before 1:30 p.m. after neighbors heard popping noises coming from the home. Arriving units found heavy smoke coming from all sides of the home.

Firefighters were told an elderly woman was still inside a rear bedroom. Crews were able to make their way inside the burning home and rescue the woman, who was found unresponsive and not breathing.

First responders performed emergency life support measures and gave her medications for smoke inhalation. She was then taken by ambulance to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital as a critical patient.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control by 2 p.m. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

At least two adults have been displaced because of the fire.

