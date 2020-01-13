NORFOLK, Va. — State Police say a woman died following a crash over the weekend on the Berkley Bridge in Norfolk.

The accident happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. According to investigators, a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling west on I-264 across the bridge when the driver lost control, ran off the road to the left, struck the bridge, over-corrected, crossed all lanes of travel and struck the right side of the bridge.

The driver, 35-year-old Georgianna Evans of Norfolk, died from her injuries while being taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Police say she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

A passenger in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.