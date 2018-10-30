NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A woman has pleaded guilty to her role in the death of a Norfolk schoolteacher on New Year's Eve.

Teniqu Cushman on Tuesday pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to commit first-degree murder. She also reportedly agreed to testify against Edward Shaw in his upcoming murder trial.

50-year-old Caroline Hendrix, a preschool teacher at Oceanair Elementary School, was shot and killed in what prosecutors said was a case of mistaken identity.

Shaw is charged with first-degree murder.

Prosecutors agreed not to indict any more charges against Cushman. Her attorney said she is scheduled for sentencing on April 12, where she faces up to 10 years in prison.

