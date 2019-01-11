NORFOLK, Va. — A two-vehicle crash in Norfolk sent two people to the hospital on Friday.

Norfolk police received the call of a crash around 7:40 a.m. at Reservoir Avenue and Brambleton Avenue.

PIO Jo Ann Hughes said the incident involved a white truck and black sedan.

Hughes said the car did flip over and the woman waited in the car until rescue crews could come and take her to the hospital.

The woman and the truck driver, a man, were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police officers are still investigating the crash.

Hughes said charges are pending at this time.

Joseph Davis / 13News Now

