NORFOLK, Va. — A woman was seriously hurt after she was hit by a car in Norfolk Friday night.

Police said she was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Someone hit the woman in the 900 block of Ingleside Road. The driver drove off after the accident, but police found them nearby.

Police are still investigating and haven't said anything else about the crash.

RELATED STORIES:

RELATED: Driver charged in JEB Little Creek-Fort Story vehicle crash appears in court

RELATED: Texas singer Kylie Rae Harris was drunk, driving 102 mph before deadly crash, sheriff says

RELATED: Three people rushed to the hospital after two-vehicle crash in Hampton

RELATED: Alcohol a contributing factor in deadly crash on I-264