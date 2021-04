#NorfolkPD are currently investigating a shooting in the 900 block of Armfield Circle. A woman was taken to SNGH with life-threatening injuries. Call came in around 10:55 p.m. Anyone with information can submit a tip at https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. pic.twitter.com/ey9BnOqIMc