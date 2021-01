A woman was pronounced dead at the scene in the 2800 block of E. Princess Anne Road.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police is investigating a shooting that left one woman dead overnight.

Police said it was around 2:40 a.m. when they got called for a shooting in the 2800 block of E. Princess Anne Road.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic in the 2800 block of E. Princess Anne Road will be diverted while police investigate.

Submit a tip at p3tips.com/1126 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information comes in.