NORFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in Norfolk.

Police said the shooting was reported around 1:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of Holt Street. A woman has been taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

If you know anything that might help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.