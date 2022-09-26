x
Norfolk

Woman with dementia missing from Norfolk

According to the department, 78-year-old Hazel Lee Williams was last seen in the 900 block of Scott Street around 2 p.m. Monday.
Credit: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing elderly woman with dementia.

According to the department, 78-year-old Hazel Lee Williams was last seen in the 900 block of Scott Street around 2 p.m. Monday.

Williams is 5'2" and 150 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing a black hat, orange sweatshirt, tan pants and black boots.  

Anyone who may have seen Williams is asked to call 911 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

