Woman with dementia missing from Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing elderly woman with dementia.

According to the department, 78-year-old Hazel Lee Williams was last seen in the 900 block of Scott Street around 2 p.m. Monday.

Williams is 5'2" and 150 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing a black hat, orange sweatshirt, tan pants and black boots.