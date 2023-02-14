79-year-old woman with dementia missing from Norfolk: Police

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police need help finding a missing woman with dementia.
According to the department, 79-year-old Hazel L. Williams was last seen in the 900 block of Scott Street around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
"It is believed that Williams suffers from dementia and is in need of medical assistance," NPD said in a release.
Williams is around 5'4" and 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a floppy-brimmed hat, burgundy shirt, black leather jacket, tan pants and black boots, according to NPD.
Investigators believe Williams might be located in the Chesapeake.
Anyone who has seen her is asked to call 911.