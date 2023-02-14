79-year-old woman with dementia missing from Norfolk: Police

According to the department, 79-year-old Hazel L. Williams was last seen in the 900 block of Scott Street around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police need help finding a missing woman with dementia.

"It is believed that Williams suffers from dementia and is in need of medical assistance," NPD said in a release.

Williams is around 5'4" and 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a floppy-brimmed hat, burgundy shirt, black leather jacket, tan pants and black boots, according to NPD.

Investigators believe Williams might be located in the Chesapeake.