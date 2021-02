According to Virginia State Police, they were notified of a wrong-way driver around 8:42 p.m. traveling westbound when the HOV system was open to eastbound traffic.

NORFOLK, Va. — The HOV reversible lanes on Interstate 64 in Norfolk are shut down Friday night, following a wrong-way crash.

According to Virginia State Police, they were notified of a wrong-way driver around 8:42 p.m. traveling westbound when the HOV system was open to eastbound traffic.

The wrong-way driver hit several vehicles, including a State Police vehicle.

There's no word on any injuries at this time.