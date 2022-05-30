YMCA of South Hampton Roads is offering free memberships for teens this summer

The memberships start on June 1 and last until August 31, 2022.

As summer arrives and students get ready to be out of school, the YMCA of South Hampton Roads is making sure teenagers have something to do.

The 'Y' is offering free memberships to teens, ages 13 to 18 years old this summer.

The passes start June 1 and last until August 31.

Parents and guardians can register their child online, and the teenagers can join the program at any time during the summer months.

The program will also provide social activities, as well as positive guidance from counselors.

"The initiative was actually born out of a few of our staff members sharing their personal stories on how powerful the Y was for them as teenagers, and they wanted to offer that to other teens in the community," said Amelia Baker of YMCA South Hampton Roads.