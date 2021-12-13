Young Terrace resident concerned after shooting hurts three women in the Norfolk neighborhood

People who live in Norfolk's Young Terrace neighborhood and a community advocate are calling for peace and unity to stop the violence.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that left sent three women to the hospital Saturday night.

As of Sunday, still no word on a suspect.

But a woman who lives in the Young Terrace neighborhood said she is concerned.

Norfolk Police said three women were injured because of a shooting around 9:25 p.m. Saturday on Nicholson Street.

“I just feel like this is a death trap," said Kimberly Brown, who lives in Young Terrace. "The only way we’re going to leave out of here is either dead or alive."

The incident is the second shooting in just over a month in the community.

Brown said she has lived in the Norfolk neighborhood for two years, and she heard the gunshots from her apartment Saturday.



“I told my son, 'Get down, get down. They are shooting!" she recalled. "Because I didn’t know where they were coming from, and next thing I know I looked out my window. I just see the police everywhere, and I come outside and see the tape. And I’m looking down the street, and I see a young lady just laying there."



Police said only one person was shot and remains in serious condition with life-threatening injuries. Police believe the other two victims were hurt by glass shrapnel, and they are expected to recover.

Brown said she was injured in a prior shooting in the neighborhood.



“It’s kind of heartbreaking. It made my anxiety go back up," Brown said. "It was like a flashback of a couple of weeks ago of me getting shot at and getting grazed and me just laying on the ground. It’s disturbing."



The Stop the Violence Team President Bilal Muhammad went to the neighborhood and voiced his concerns this weekend.



“We’re hurting ourselves. So who benefits from this? No one. Who gets hurt behind this? The children," said Muhammad.



Muhammad’s organization has been trying to get the community to unify and remain peaceful.



“No longer can we sit back and allow that this type of violence takes place in our own neighborhood," said Muhammad.



Brown said she wants to find a new place to call home.



“I need to find me a good-paying job. I am trying my best to get me and my kids out of here," said Brown.

If you know anything, you’re asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.