One month later: Young Terrace community still broken after three women killed in shooting, others hurt

NORFOLK, Va. — It has been one month since five women were shot, three fatally, in the Young Terrace neighborhood of Norfolk.

Police said 19-year-old Ziontay Palmer shot his pregnant girlfriend the night of November 3, then shot four other women who tried to help her.

Three of the other women died. One of them was Palmer's girlfriend's mother, Nicole Lovewine.

"It's hard out here for us to be a family and have kids and keep walking them back and forth past this," said Redd, a neighbor who lives down the street from where the shooting took place. "It's hard for me to be a daddy and tell my child somebody got killed."

A memorial still remains.



A neighbor says it’s a constant reminder of change that needs to happen in the community.@13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/9ErU7C6r3g — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) December 3, 2021

Even though Norfolk police arrested Palmer, Redd said he still is concerned for his family's safety.

"The same thing that's been going on, is going on again," he said. "It's not going to give up until somebody is willing to do something about it."

Bilal Muhammad, the president of Stop the Violence Team, said the organization is working with Norfolk State University and the city on changes.

"We are formulating a group of deeply, deeply concerned leaders and organizations to work internally within the community," Muhammad said.

He said the group will provide resources to support these families and protect young people.

"The young adults, the teens -- they're looking for role models. They're looking for leadership and we have to provide that for them," Muhammad explained.

Palmer was charged with three counts of Second-degree Murder, one count of Malicious Wounding, and four counts of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.