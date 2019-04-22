NORFOLK, Va. — The Children Hospital of the King's Daughters announced on Monday that a 12-month old was the youngest patient at the hospital to receive a kidney transplant.

Oakley, now 16-months old, spent his first year of life on dialysis and a feeding tube. His parents found out before he was born that he would need a new kidney.

Once he was big and strong, his dad donated one of his kidneys, and now he doesn't need dialysis and he can eat anything he wants.

April 22 to 26 is National Pediatric Transplant Week which focuses on the powerful message of ending the pediatric transplant waiting list.

CHDK is asking the public to consider becoming a donor to help out kids like Oakley. Click here to learn more.