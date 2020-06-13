Police investigating fight, shots fired captured on Facebook video in Franklin

Investigators are asking the community's help in locating any additional videos on social media that may assist them in the case.

FRANKLIN, Va. — Franklin police are asking the public's help in its investigation of a fight that involved shots fire on Friday night.

The call came in of a large fight around 8:20 p.m. in the area of Bracey Street and Maplewood Avenue.

Officers heading to the scene received another call of shots fired in the area where the fight was reported.

There was no one in possession of a weapon or a fight in progress when police arrived.

No injuries or property damage were reported. Police did come across a Facebook video of the reported incident.

Investigators are asking the community's help in locating any additional videos on social media that may assist them in the case.