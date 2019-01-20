HAMPTON, Va. — A man originally reported to have been shot at a Hooters restaurant Saturday, was only injured from a fight, Hampton Police said.

Deandre Jamal Campbell, 23, of Newport News, was arrested and charged with with one count of assault and battery, one count of attempted larceny from a person, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Around 9:21 p.m., police received a call of fight and shooting inside a Hooters restaurant in the 1800 block of West Mercury Boulevard, police officials said.

Officers found Campbell who told police and medics that he had a "gunshot graze wound."

At the hospital, Campbell was examined by a physician who said he was neither shot or grazed by a bullet.

Police said that an argument between two people began in the restaurant. It became physical and Campbell was hurt in the fight.

A gunshot was fired inside the restaurant, but no one was injured.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police with this investigation they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

