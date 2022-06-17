Police concerned for missing Portsmouth woman's safety

Her roommates say her car was missing when they came home. If you've seen her, or you know where she might be, call 757-393-8536.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are looking for 24-year-old Mikia Mackey and are concerned for her safety.

Mackey was last seen near the 5100 block of Moonlit Avenue on Sunday night around 9 p.m., the department said. There was no description of what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Her blue four-door Buick Park Avenue was last seen in her driveway Monday morning. But, the department said, it was gone when her roommates got home that afternoon.

That car's license plate is: 34025V.

The department said that officers are concerned for Mackey's safety.