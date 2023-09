According to the police department, the incident happened around 7:48 p.m. near Dewey Street and Bagley Street.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Someone was hospitalized after a "possible" shooting that happened in Portsmouth Wednesday night.

The police department reported that an incident happened that left a victim with, what they described as, a "possible gunshot wound." That was near Dewey Street and Bagley Street around 7:48 p.m.

The victim is expected to survive. Police have not told us any further information about what happened.