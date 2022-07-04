13 adults, 2 children displaced after Portsmouth fire

Three fire departments worked together to try to put out the fire at the Cradock area apartment building. The fire ended up burning through the roof.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Fifteen people will need to find somewhere else to stay after a fire destroyed a multi-family apartment building early Thursday morning.

However, no one was hurt.

Portsmouth Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Services, the Chesapeake Fire Department and Navy Region Fire teams rushed out to the 100 block of Dahlgren Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. When teams got to the scene, in the Cradock area of the city, the fire was eating away at the second floor of the building.

The firefighting teams worked together to try to put out the flames, but the fire ended up burning through the roof of the apartment building. It was declared under control around 3:30 a.m.

Portsmouth Deputy Chief Julian Williamson said firefighters aren't sure yet what started the fire, but it's under investigation.

There were eight units in the building. Everyone got out safely -- 13 adults and two children -- but those people will need a new place to stay.