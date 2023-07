Kamari Mitchell-Jordan was last seen on July 29, 2023, around 12 p.m. near 60 Dale Drive, according to Portsmouth police.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Investigators are searching for missing 13-year-old Kamari Mitchell-Jordan.

He was seen wearing black baller shorts and a black shirt with Frosted Flakes on the front.