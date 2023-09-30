Local 15-year-old hopes to educate others on preserving nature with Eagle Scout project

Aliya Summers has always loved nature. She hopes her Eagle Scout project will spread that love to others.

PORTSMOUTH, Virginia — Aliya Summers has always loved nature.

“I love camping... backpacking... hiking, and all that fun stuff,” Aliya said.

As soon as Scouts BSA made the move to allow girls to join, Aliya jumped right in.

“I joined Cub Scouts. I got my arrow of light and then, I transferred right over," she said.

Now, the 15-year-old is on her way to becoming an Eagle Scout. But first, she must complete her Eagle Scout project.

“It’s one of the requirements to earn your Eagle Scout rank,” Aliya explained.

For her project, Aliya chose to feature the Hoffler Creek Wildlife Preserve in Portsmouth.

The preserve took a loss this August after vandals reportedly burned down a solar-powered shed, destroying thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment.

Aliya said the preserve holds a special place in her heart. She spent more than two years volunteering there.

For her Eagle Scout project, Aliya is creating "Leave No Trace" informational signs to place along the preserve. Leave No Trace has seven principles, all in an effort to preserve nature.

"Stay on the right path... Stay a safe distance from wildlife, not only for your safety but for theirs,” the Nansemond River High School student explained.

The seven principles of Leave No Trace are:

Plan ahead and prepare Travel and camp on durable surfaces Dispose of waster properly Leave what you find Minimize campfire impacts Respect wildlife Be considerate of others

Aliya is a certified Leave No Trace trainer. She hopes her Eagle Scout project will teach people a thing or two about preserving nature.

“Hopefully have people have fun while learning about Leave No Trace," she said.