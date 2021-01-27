16-year-old boy found shot to death in Portsmouth

A second victim, a 23-year-old man, also was shot. Police said his injuries weren't considered life-threatening.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police detectives are investigating a homicide that left a 16-year-old boy dead Tuesday.

Police said dispatch received a call for medical assistance around 1:36 p.m. in the 1300 block of County Street.

Officers found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also found a second victim, a 23-year-old man, that approached them in the 800 block of London Boulevard. He had a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.