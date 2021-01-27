16-year-old boy found shot to death in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police detectives are investigating a homicide that left a 16-year-old boy dead Tuesday.
Police said dispatch received a call for medical assistance around 1:36 p.m. in the 1300 block of County Street.
Officers found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police also found a second victim, a 23-year-old man, that approached them in the 800 block of London Boulevard. He had a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Anyone who has information about this crime is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.