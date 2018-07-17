PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — The second day of trial of a Portsmouth city councilman saw the majority of the charges against him were dismissed.

Mark Whitaker faced 20 charges, including identity theft and fraud. The trial moved forward after Whitaker refused to take a deal that would spare him jail time. Tuesday afternoon, a judge dismissed 17 of the charges, citing lack of evidence. The only three that stand are forgery involving Whitaker’s alleged victim Kevin Blount.

In court Tuesday, Blount testified, explaining he is a contractor who worked with Whitaker’s church, New Bethel Baptist church to redevelop a dilapidated apartment complex across the street. When the church tried to raise an additional $35-thousand to finish the project, Blount said he did not give permission to borrow against his name and his now-defunct construction company. However, a loan application and checks were cashed in his name, through Whitaker’s credit union, New Bethel Federal credit union.

After court, Whitaker’s wife Ingrid said justice was done.

“It’s been very difficult but we kept ourselves in prayer and were just grateful for all the support we have gotten,” said Whitaker.

On the first day of the trial, Whitaker's father took the stand as a witness. James Whitaker maintained his son's innocence, claiming he gave all church board members permission to use his signature on payments.

Philip Whitaker, Mark Whitaker’s brother, also took the stand. Philip Whitaker served as a board member of the credit union and served as a loan officer. He said he’s the one who approved and issued loans, not his brother.

