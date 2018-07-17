PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — The second day of trial of a Portsmouth city councilman saw the majority of the charges against him dropped.

Mark Whitaker faced 20 charges, including identity theft and fraud. The trial moved forward after Whitaker refused to take a deal that would spare him jail time. Tuesday afternoon, 17 of the charges against him were dropped. The only three that stood were for forgery involving Whitaker's alleged victim Kevin Blount.

The charges were related to a church project. Whitaker served as assistant pastor at the New Bethel Baptist Church. Prosecutors said the councilman used forged checks and fraudulent loans to pay for the project.The dilapidated complex needed $35,000 to renovate it.

On the first day of the trial, Whitaker's father took the stand as a witness. James Whitaker maintained his son's innocence, claiming he gave all church board members permission to use his signature on payments.

Philip Whitaker, Mark Whitaker’s brother, also took the stand. Philip Whitaker served as a board member of the credit union and served as a loan officer. He said he’s the one who approved and issued loans, not his brother.

