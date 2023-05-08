18-year-old missing from Portsmouth since April 26, police say

Celine Leah Mikango was last seen near the 3800 block of Long Point Boulevard, which is near the Churchland area of Portsmouth.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is looking for a missing 18-year-old who was last seen on April 26.

Celine Leah Mikango was last seen near the 3800 block of Long Point Boulevard, which is near the Churchland area of Portsmouth. At the time, she was wearing a brown sweatshirt and black jeans.

According to police, she hasn't been in contact with her family, which is out of character.