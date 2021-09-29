2 men killed in overnight vehicle crash on George Washington Hwy. in Portsmouth

Portsmouth police said two men died in a vehicle crash that happened at the intersection of George Washington Hwy. and Effingham St. Wednesday morning.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Detectives are investigating an overnight crash that killed two people in Portsmouth.

The Portsmouth Police Department said it was called Wednesday around 1:47 a.m. about two vehicles that crashed at the intersection of George Washington Highway and Effingham Street.

When officers arrived at the scene they found two men who were involved in the incident. They both died.

Police closed Effingham Street to traffic in both directions, as they work to clear the scene. 13News Now Traffic Anchor Bethany Reese said the closure would impact those headed to the Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

Drivers coming from the Downtown Tunnel should take Point Centre Pkwy. to Portsmouth Blvd. to avoid possible traffic delays.

Police have not released any other information about the crash at this time.

