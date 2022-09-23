3 more Portsmouth employees no longer work with city

They are the latest vacancies to come, more than two months after Portsmouth City Manager Tonya Chapman fired former Police Chief Renado Prince.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Three more Portsmouth employees who were in leadership positions no longer work with the city, a spokesperson confirmed to 13News Now on Friday afternoon.

Deputy City Manager and CFO Mimi Terry, IT Department Head Daniel Jones, and Human Resource Director Dee Wright were the employees who no longer have jobs with the city, according to spokesperson Dana Woodson.

It's not immediately clear if they quit, were forced to resign, or if they were fired.

The vacancies are the latest in a series of high-profile dismissals in Portsmouth. Most recently, City Manager Tonya Chapman fired former Police Chief Renado Prince in July.