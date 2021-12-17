Police: 4 people shot overnight at gentlemen's club in Portmouth

Officers said three men and a woman were shot at 4105 Portsmouth Boulevard. They all had non-life-threatening injuries.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Detectives are seeking answers after four people were shot at a gentlemen's club in Portsmouth overnight.

The Portsmouth Police Department tweeted Friday, Dec. 17 around 2:30 a.m. about a shooting that happened on 4105 Portsmouth Boulevard. That's the location of Pure Diamonds Gentlemen's Club.

Officers said they found three men and a woman who had been shot. All of them had injuries considered to be non-life-threatening, and three of them were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.

Police have not released any other details on the incident at this time.

If you know anything that could help with the police investigation, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.