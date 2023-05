Police say Roger Hammond was last seen near the 3600 block of High Street heading toward Walmart.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are searching for a 77-year-old man Tuesday.

Police say Roger Hammond was last seen near the 3600 block of High Street heading toward Walmart.

He was last seen wearing a baseball hat and a blue jacket as seen below: