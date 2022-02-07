8 families displaced after apartment fire in Portsmouth

The incident happened at 6529 Bickford Lane, which is the location of Preston Trails Apartments.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Fire Department said eight families are displaced after an apartment caught on fire Monday evening.

The incident happened at 6529 Bickford Lane, which is the location of Preston Trails Apartments.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a downstairs apartment, extending to the foyer and other apartments.

Firefighters conducted an aggressive interior attack to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported.