PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- The Portsmouth Police Department, Animal Control and the Virginia Game and Inland Fisheries worked together to capture a baby black bear on Tuesday.

According to Brent Stokes from the Portsmouth Police Department, the male bear was found in the tree line behind the 7-Eleven located in the 3900 block of Victory Boulevard. Officials responded to the area after a concerned citizen saw the bear near the interstate.

Virginia Wildlife and Inland Fisheries estimated bear is about 1 and a half years old, it's approximately 5 feet tall, and it weighed about 80 pounds. This is the typical age male bears leave their mothers and go off on their own.

The bear will be checked by the Virginia Wildlife and Inland fisheries to make sure it is in good health before being released back into the wild. An exact location for the bear's release is not known at this time, but it will be in a safe area away from highways, interstates, and populated areas.

Bearrrrr Neccessity!!! Today Portsmouth PD, Portsmouth Animal Control and the Virginia Game and Inland Fisheries were able to successfully capture a baby black bear!! The bear was unharmed and will be relocated to his natural habitat. Great job everyone involved!! #PPD pic.twitter.com/inKr7oSCbL — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) July 10, 2018

