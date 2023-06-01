Abandoned structure in Portsmouth catches fire

The Fire Rescue team said it happened on Marshall Avenue just after 5:15 p.m.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A fire broke out at an abandoned building in Portsmouth Thursday night.

The Portsmouth Fire Rescue and EMS team said a call came in about the fire around 5:15 p.m. It happened on Marshall Avenue.

The fire was under control by 6:45 p.m., but crews stayed on the scene to clean up "hot spots."

The team said nobody was inside when the fire happened. Additionally, no firefighters or bystanders were injured.

The Portsmouth Fire Marshals Office is investigating what caused the fire.