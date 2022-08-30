Former Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene's amended lawsuit is dismissed

Angela Greene now has 21 days to appeal the judge's ruling.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A judge has dismissed the amended lawsuit filed by Portsmouth's former police chief against the city and several of its high-profile leaders.

Portsmouth assistant city attorney Burle Stromberg said Angela Greene's litigation against State Senator Louise Lucas, Rev. Milton Blount with the NAACP, and council member Lisa Lucas-Burke were all dismissed.

Greene was fired as Portsmouth's police chief in 2020. No official reason was given, but the move came after Greene charged Sen. Lucas and others for their roles in a Confederate monument protest that ended with a man suffering serious injuries.

Greene claimed the city fired her in retaliation and that the city defamed her.

Parts of her original $15.4 million lawsuit against the city, the former city manager, and the former city attorney had already been dismissed.

The judge dismissed the amended complaint on August 25.