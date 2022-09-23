Ex-Portsmouth police chief files appeal for her wrongful termination lawsuit

Angela Greene, who claims she was wrongfully fired in 2020, filed an appeal on Friday.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Former Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene wants a higher court to review her lawsuit against the city and several of its high-profile leaders.

Court documents filed in Portsmouth Circuit Court on Friday show Greene and her attorneys want the Virginia Court of Appeals to look over her case.

Greene was fired as police chief in 2020. She claims the City fired her out of retaliation and that the city defamed her.

The Notice of Appeal submitted Friday names several prominent Portsmouth leaders, including State Senator Louise Lucas, Councilwoman Lisa Lucas-Burke, former City Manager Dr. Lydia Pettis Patton, Rev. Milton Roy Blount, and former interim city manager Lavoris Pace.

Greene claims no official reason was given, but the move came after she charged Senator Lucas and others in their roles in a Confederate monument protest that ended with a man suffering serious injuries.

In August, a judge dismissed an amended complaint by Greene.

Following the decision, Greene had 21 days to appeal the ruling to the Virginia Court of Appeals. Now, her attorney tells 13News Now the appellate court will decide if Greene's complaint is valid.