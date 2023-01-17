Another city employee cuts ties with Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The deputy city manager of Portsmouth no longer works for the city, an official confirmed Tuesday.
A city spokesperson said as of Jan. 13, Robert Baldwin is no longer employed with the city. He also served as planning director.
The spokesperson said Baldwin's salary was $174,978. It's unclear why he no longer works for the city.
Just two weeks ago, former City Manager Tonya Chapman was fired by city council amid allegations that she failed to perform her duties. Mimi Terry stepped in as Portsmouth’s new interim city manager.
Here's a breakdown of recent shakeups in the city:
- July 05: Then-City Manager Tonya Chapman fires Chief Renado Prince after Prince told 13News Now exclusively that he accidentally included Chapman in a text thread with a message critical of the city manager.
- July 14: Chapman appears in a press conference alongside Stephen Jenkins, naming him the interim police chief. At the time, Jenkins said crime reduction, public safety, hiring and retention of staff, and the use of technology will all be focused on in the police department.
- January 3: Chapman is fired by the city council amid allegations that she failed to perform her duties as city manager. Mimi Terry is named interim city manager.
- January 5: Terry hires Jenkins as chief of police.