Another city employee cuts ties with Portsmouth

A city spokesperson said as of Jan. 13, Robert Baldwin is no longer employed with the city.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The deputy city manager of Portsmouth no longer works for the city, an official confirmed Tuesday.

A city spokesperson said as of Jan. 13, Robert Baldwin is no longer employed with the city. He also served as planning director.

The spokesperson said Baldwin's salary was $174,978. It's unclear why he no longer works for the city.

Just two weeks ago, former City Manager Tonya Chapman was fired by city council amid allegations that she failed to perform her duties. Mimi Terry stepped in as Portsmouth’s new interim city manager.

Here's a breakdown of recent shakeups in the city: