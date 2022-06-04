Anti-violence groups alarmed by 'ongoing trend' of shootings in Portsmouth

Shootings in Portsmouth between Thursday evening and Saturday morning leave six people hurt. They are all expected to survive, according to the police department.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Six people are recovering, after four separate shootings between Thursday evening and Saturday morning in Portsmouth.

Organization Stop the Violence 757 has roots in Portsmouth. The group's president, Freddie Taylor Sr., told 13News Now it's disheartening to see the recent series of shootings within the city.

"It's very sad, because it's an ongoing trend in our lovely city," said Taylor.

The police department said the six victims are all expected to survive, but Taylor believes shooting survivors are left with trauma and that it has a ripple effect.

"You have the family, the children, the community, the neighbors all affected, because now people are traumatized if they go outside," said Taylor. "Is that the same thing going to happen to them?"

The city has not reported a homicide in the last month and a half. It's the longest stretch of time since November 2019.

However, the latest records show violent crime is up 33% in Portsmouth so far this year compared to the same time last year.

"Our goal is to bring hope and opportunity to our communities," said Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover in a state of the city address on Wednesday.

Glover sought out community partnerships to curb gun violence.

He said a grant of nearly $500,000 is helping boost some ongoing programs.

"Community engagement is very high priority, but we must take the first step with that and that's community education," said Taylor.

Taylor said Stop the Violence 757 helps educate parents when it comes to things like gun storage and safety for legal carriers.

The grassroot organization is also involved with youth mentorship and tutoring out of Brighton Elementary School.

"Kids, if they are taken under by the things that's going on in the streets, we'll never have a generation that will prevail," Taylor added.

And to prevail, leaders like Taylor and Glover emphasized it requires everyone taking action.