Armed suspect fires gun during convenience store robbery in Portsmouth

Police say the suspect fired a single shot, but no one was injured.

Police are working to track down the person who fired a gun during a convenience store robbery in Portsmouth.

Authorities say no one was hurt during the incident at the Happy Mini Mart in the 3300 block of Victory Boulevard.

Officers were called to that store at 5:35 p.m. on Sunday. They say the suspect was armed with a handgun and fired a single shot during the robbery.