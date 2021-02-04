Juvenile charged with deadly 2019 shooting in Portsmouth

On the night of July 27, 2019, Nye'Tazia Hicks was found in the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery with a gunshot wound to her upper body.

Police in Portsmouth say they have made an arrest in the deadly 2019 shooting of a 17-year-old girl. Authorities say the suspect is also a juvenile.

At the time, then-Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene said investigators believed Hicks was shot in the Charlestowne Condominium complex, and her body dumped at the cemetery later.

On Friday, police announced they had arrested a suspect, who is charged with felony murder.

Authorities did not release a motive for the murder.