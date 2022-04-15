Portsmouth's Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion to reopen after closing in 2019

The Portsmouth venue closed down in 2019 due to structural damage and remained closed throughout the pandemic.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Businesses in Olde Towne are ready to hear the music and see hundreds of people flock to the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion.

“If you're not busy then you're not making money,” said Allen Hudson, the front house manager of The Coffee Shoppe.

A Friday morning at The Coffee Shoppe is always busy but it wasn't always like that. When the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion shut down in 2019 due to structural damage followed by the start of a global pandemic, business slowed down.

“It hurt," said co-owner Lamar Linton. "I mean the numbers were low.”

“It was incredibly disheartening when they had to close down and even more disheartening from the pandemic both for live music and High Street and all the businesses down here,” Hudson said.

Legend Brewing Depot, a few blocks down from The Coffee Shoppe, felt the same blow.

“It ended up being more of a ghost town," said Allen Valencia, the regional pub manager of Legend Brewing Co. “Over 50% of our normal business on our weekdays dropped.”

Both business managers say the Pavilion brought in lots of customers every event day.

“Thursday through Saturday is always a busy time in Old Towne,” Valencia.

They say they’re looking forward to the revival of Olde Towne next week.

“Of course that makes our business flow at three or four times the normal rate on a Thursday night or a Friday night,” Valencia said.

“Hopefully this time around, they’ll be able to push the people back through here and have things for people to do because we’re opening back up, it’s a great spot. People come in and out of this area. We want people to know who we are,” Linton said.

IMGoing has lined up a cast for the 2022 concert season. The first event will be the High Tide Summit with Three 6 Mafia and Kevin Gates Wednesday at 7 p.m. Here's part of the lineup headed into summer.

Jack White – Saturday, April 23

Zach Williams – Saturday, April 30

Chicago Live in Concert – Saturday, May 14

Smashing Pumpkins – Tuesday, May 24

Chaka Khan – Friday, May 27

70s Soul Jam – Sunday, May 29

H.E.R. – Tuesday, June 7