PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — The attorney for the family of a woman who died while in police custody said recently-uncovered video appears to contradict statements made by the Portsmouth Sheriff's Office.

In August of 2017, Pamela Riddick was booked into the Portsmouth City Jail on a grand larceny charge. Within 48 hours of her arrest, she reportedly had a medical issue and was taken to Maryview Medical Center, where she died.

At the time, the sheriff's office said Riddick was transported once deputies noticed she was in distress. However, a friend of Riddick's who was also arrested and placed in a neighboring jail cell claims she noticed Riddick was unresponsive that morning and called for help, but no one came.

Video released Friday appears to back up the friend's claims. The Virginian-Pilot reports deputies did not check on Riddick for an hour and 24 minutes when policy states they are supposed to do at least two inspections per hour.

Another inmate later died in January of this year. Since then, a deputy and supervisor related to these cases have been fired.

Portsmouth Sheriff Michael Moore has ordered another investigation into Riddick's death, which happened under former Sheriff Bill Watson.

According to a sheriff's office spokesperson, deputies had falsified logs regarding the checking on inmates and that based on a preliminary investigation, staffing had been low on the day of Riddick's death, with a large number of people on leave for that shift.

Four deputies are currently under review in connection with the investigation, and no longer work at the jail.

Riddick's family members say they still don't know what exactly happened to their loved one, and on Friday, their attorney held a press conference calling for answers.

"That's important, when you have an investigation like this, you want people to be transparent so it won't happen again," said family attorney Don Scott.

© 2018 WVEC