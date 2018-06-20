PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A bicyclist seriously injured in a crash involving a private ambulance Tuesday night has died.

Portsmouth Police were called to the base of the Churchland Bridge at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday, at the intersection of High Street and Shenandoah Street. Arriving officers found the bicyclist, 45-year-old Christopher Wilkins of Suffolk, unresponsive as citizens on scene were performing life-saving measures.

Medics took Wilkins to a local hospital, where he later died.

The crash investigation is ongoing, and there's no word on if any charges will be filed.

