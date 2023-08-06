Fire at marina in Portsmouth Sunday morning destroys two boats

The fire destroyed two boats and sent black smoke billowing over the city's waterfront.

Firefighters responded to a boat fire in Portsmouth Sunday morning that sent clouds of black smoke billowing over the city's waterfront.

According to a spokesperson for the Portsmouth Fire Rescue, they were called out shortly before 8 a.m. for a report of a fire on a boat at Tidewater Yacht Center on Crawford Parkway, in downtown Portsmouth.

When they got on the scene, fire crews found two boats engulfed in flames. As the firefighters began to fight the fire, they also moved other boats away from the docks, as well as the boats that were on fire.

The fire proved stubborn to extinguish and although contained, was still burning more than an hour later.

The spokesperson said no one was injured.