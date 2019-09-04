CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bojangles’ announced on Monday that an employee at its franchise location on Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth is one of eight finalists to participate in Bojangles’ prestigious Master Biscuit Maker Competition.

Victoria Adams will be headed to the final round in Charlotte, N.C., at Bojangles’ Research & Development Kitchen on Tuesday, April 16.

“Our franchise group is so proud of Victoria for making it into the final round of the Master Biscuit Maker Competition,” said Kerry Karali, Operating Partner of Bo-Tide Restaurants, Inc., a Bojangles’ franchise group. “We all know she makes amazing biscuits, and we hope the Portsmouth community will join us in supporting Victoria in next week’s competition.”

The Master Biscuit Maker Competition begins with hundreds of Bojangles’ biscuit makers securing their Master Biscuit Maker certification while vying for one of eight spots in the final round of the competition.

In the final found, those competing must take an exam on their proprietary Bojangles’ biscuit-making process. Then, the biscuit makers must make a batch of biscuits that adhere to the brand’s signature 48-step process.

Judges from Bojangles’ will critique biscuits based on a variety of factors, including taste, appearance and biscuit dimension.

The winner will receive a $2,500 cash prize and a trophy. All finalists receive a cash prize.

