PPD: Boy hurt after shooting near River Shore Road

The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a boy hurt on Monday evening.

According to police, it happened at 5:54 p.m. near the 4200 block of Morgate Lane. That's near River Shore Road.

When they arrived, they found a boy with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, and he's expected to be okay.

The victim is under 18 years old, so his identity is unlikely to be released at this time.