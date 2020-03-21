Boy seriously hurt in Portsmouth shooting

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue on Friday night.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A boy is in the hospital after he was shot in Portsmouth on Friday night.

Portsmouth police say they received a call of a shooting in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue around 8:39 p.m. Arriving officers found the juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say his injuries are serious. His age has not been released at this time.

Police are actively investigating the case, and there is no word on if any suspects have been identified.