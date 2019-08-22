PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are investigating after they say a boy walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound on Thursday.

According to Portsmouth Police, the victim -- identified only as a juvenile male -- walked into Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center just after 1:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound. He is expected to be OK.

Investigators believe the shooting is connected with a call of shots fired that happened in the area of Emmons Place and Alden Avenue.

If you know anything about this incident, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.