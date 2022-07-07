Car crash leaves man hurt after interstate shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a car crash that happened as the result of a shooting in Portsmouth on Wednesday night.
According to a news release, police responded to the scene of the car crash at 11:33 p.m. on I-264 at Victory Boulevard.
An investigation revealed that the crash had been caused by a shooting. The victim was a man whose name hasn't been released yet.
He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, and he's expected to be okay.
He was driving westbound in a Mercedes-Benz with temporary tags when a dark colored sedan pulled up and began to shoot at him, which caused him to lose control of his car and drive off the road into the trees nearby.
This is an ongoing investigation.
This comes after an interstate shooting on Independence Day on Interstate 464 in Chesapeake, injuring one person. A day later, someone else got shot on Interstate 64 in Hampton.
If you were driving in this area around this time and may have witnessed something, contact Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov