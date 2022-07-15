Car runs off road in Portsmouth, catches fire; Driver killed in crash

A spokeswoman for VSP said this crash happened a little after 1:45 a.m. on I-264 at Greenwood Drive.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Someone driving a Kia Soul in Portsmouth early Friday morning ran off the road and was killed in a crash, the Virginia State Police said.

They aren't sure yet who the driver is; the car didn't have a registration. There was no word about the driver's sex or age.

The car was driving west down the highway before it veered off the road and went into the trees. Then, it flipped and caught fire.