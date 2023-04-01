Portsmouth's Churchland Bridge to shut down during the day as crews work on bridge replacement

The bridge will close from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on multiple days between January 5 and January 24.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth drivers, heads up! Starting Thursday, the Churchland Bridge will close to all traffic during the day multiple times through the month of January.

Drivers should expect to see the bridge closed on Tuesdays and Fridays from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. The closure allows construction crews to work on another phase of the Churchland Bridge Project.

The bridge, which takes High Street across the Elizabeth River, is one many people rely on in Portsmouth.

“I always take the bridge and go over there to church and we got other things that we do over there,” Samuel Lashley said.

“I work at night on this side," Christine Davis said. "I live over on that side then I have to come back over here to the casino for training.”

For Davis, to hear the bridge will be closed to traffic for several days is a huge inconvenience especially since she just moved to the area.

“Well New Yorkers, we’re used to the trains," she said. "So, we don’t drive often. So, now I have to drive. I have to find this route, that route... you know, it’s going to be quite challenging.”

The bridge has to close so crews can pour new concrete for bridge decks. It’s part of a project to replace the northbound lanes. A city official said construction for the bridge replacement project started on June 15, 2020. McLean Contracting is working on the project. The construction contract currently sits at over $36 million, according to city officials.

Digital boards and signs are already in place leading up to the bridge alerting drivers of the change. It has drivers now thinking of different ways to get around.

“I guess worst-case scenario, I’ll take the street but it’s still going to be a huge inconvenience,” Davis said.

City leaders say drivers can use the Western Freeway/ West Norfolk Bridge as an alternate route.

The Churchland Bridge will close on the following days: